AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,972,000 after buying an additional 308,397 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 12.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 895,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,343. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

