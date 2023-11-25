AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.69. 689,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

