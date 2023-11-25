Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 95,633 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $515,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

