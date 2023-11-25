Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 158,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,644,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,164,889,000 after acquiring an additional 94,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.