Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 139 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.37. The company had a trading volume of 219,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.74 and a 200 day moving average of $424.25. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

