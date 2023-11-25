B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,999. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $55.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

