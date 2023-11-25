B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.