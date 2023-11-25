Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

