Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $60,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,536,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

