Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,012,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $116,056,000 after purchasing an additional 198,946 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 335,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

EOG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,672. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

