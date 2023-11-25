Jet Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $93,144.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,804.70 or 1.00160100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00321129 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,105.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

