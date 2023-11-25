Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.55 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $7,722.31 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.