CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $320,707.85 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00602535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00454229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00126289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

