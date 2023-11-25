Dero (DERO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Dero has a total market cap of $50.43 million and $20,804.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00602535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00454229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00126289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,085,112 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.