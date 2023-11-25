PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.89 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,245,164 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 764,222,954.2576352 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.1377078 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,810,401.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.