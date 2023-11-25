Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $28.16 million and $35,136.10 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.77 or 1.00167707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000695 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,147.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

