The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 34.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

ALL traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $136.61. 443,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,845. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

