Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 70,781 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,781 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $33,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.30. 552,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.