Smith Moore & CO. Buys 137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. 1,322,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

