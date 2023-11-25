The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $244,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,599,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,400,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.85 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.