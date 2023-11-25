Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 311,331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,331 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $69,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $37.19 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

