Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 66,939 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $70,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 13,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

