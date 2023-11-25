Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $978.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $514.83 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

