Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 390,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

