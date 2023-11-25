L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,727 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,850. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

