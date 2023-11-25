L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,552 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 202,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 66,470 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,791.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 635.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,389,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $152,033,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 723,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

