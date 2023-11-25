L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

DFS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 314,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

