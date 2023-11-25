Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $18.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.77 or 1.00167707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.