dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $691.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00189476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,214 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01382572 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

