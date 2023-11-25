BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $444.75 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $444.75 million and $24.83 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001841 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002469 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
