BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $444.75 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $444.75 million and $24.83 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002469 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000047 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $24,311,080.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.