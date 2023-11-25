Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $63.55. 1,614,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,155. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

