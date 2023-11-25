Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 861.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 904,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $405.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

