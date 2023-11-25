Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.