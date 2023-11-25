O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.