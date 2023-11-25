White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,687,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,536. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

