Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 745,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 249,061 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 43,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 1,931,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.