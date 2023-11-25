AXQ Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,944. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $531.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

