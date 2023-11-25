thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.
thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 9,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.
About thyssenkrupp
