thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 9,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

