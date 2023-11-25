Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

