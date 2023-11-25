Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 96,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

