Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 262,777 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Kroger worth $651,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

