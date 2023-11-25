B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 61,293 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 2,053,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,477. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

