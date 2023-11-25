Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDY opened at $399.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.