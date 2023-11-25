Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 700 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 198,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.69. 689,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

