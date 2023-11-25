Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 990,298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Johnson & Johnson worth $8,203,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
