Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.41. 1,276,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,649. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

