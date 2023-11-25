Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 22,028,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,293,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.