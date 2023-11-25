Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $156.01. 399,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

