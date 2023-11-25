Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

