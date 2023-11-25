Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 38,510 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $141.17 during trading hours on Friday. 328,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

